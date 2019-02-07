Share:

KARACHI - Three people died in separate accidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident, two people died on Superhighway within the limits of Gadap City police station when a passenger bus collided with the oil tanker.

Reacting on information, rescuers reached the site and shifted the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the deceased persons were identified as 45-year-old Altaf Hussain, son of Ghulam Rasool and Hidayatullah, 40, son of Ahmed Buksh.

Their bodies were later handed over to their heirs for burial process. Police officials said that deceased Altaf Hussain hailed from Shikarpur and Hidayatullah from Naseerabad. Police officials further said that the accident took place when a passenger bus coming from Shikarpur collided with the oil tanker and over turned.

In the other accident, a forty-year-old man who is yet to be identified died when a speedy vehicle hit him near Babar Market in Landhi area. His body was shifted to JPMC for medico-legal formalities and later moved to morgue for identification purpose. Police officials said that the driver of the unknown car had been fled. A case has been registered.