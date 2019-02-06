Share:

GUJRAT-MA/MSc/MCom supplementary examinations, both Part-I & II, of the University of Gujrat (UoG) for year 2018 will begin on Feb 12, (next week).

According to a press release issued by UoG controller examinations, the date sheet for the exams has been issued.

The exams will be held simultaneously at UoG City Campus, GT Road, Gujrat; Govt Zamindar Postgraduate College, Bhimbar Road, Gujrat; Govt Degree College (Boys) GT Road, Jhelum; Quaid-e-Azam Public High School (Boys) Pakki Kotli, Daska Road, Sialkot; and Govt Iqbal High School (Boys) GT Road, Gujranwala.

Roll number slips of regular students have been dispatched to the relevant colleges while those of the private students to the addresses provided by them for the purpose. Candidates who have any problem in obtaining their roll number slip may contact the office of UoG controller examinations at Hafiz Hayat Campus before the commencement of the exams.