Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the United States (US) would not only have to withdraw from Afghanistan but also pay the damages of the war.
Addressing the JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said that a few years back, nobody was ready to shake hands with the Taliban and whoever attempted that was condemned as a traitor.
However, he said, now Washington was begging the Taliban for talks and several countries including Russia were requesting the Taliban to open their offices in their countries to be able to participate in the talks.
Sirajul Haq further said that the US defeat in Afghanistan after
The JI chief said that arms and armament had been defeated in Afghanistan while faith had been victorious. Therefore, he said, that the Pakistan rulers should also get out of the world of dreams and move towards the Quran and the Sunnah and establish the Islamic system.
He said the present government comprised the failed people of the previous governments. He said these people had promised to overcome
He said the rulers who had promised austerity and
The JI chief said the PTI leadership was working on the westerns agenda for population control although a higher population was a source of political and economic strength.
He said the west was afraid that if the Muslims population continued to increase at its
He urged the rulers to stop moving against nature and adopt the path of obedience to Allah so that the country could receive divine blessings.