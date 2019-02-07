Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the United States (US) would not only have to withdraw from Afghanistan but also pay the damages of the war.

Addressing the JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said that a few years back, nobody was ready to shake hands with the Taliban and whoever attempted that was condemned as a traitor.

However, he said, now Washington was begging the Taliban for talks and several countries including Russia were requesting the Taliban to open their offices in their countries to be able to participate in the talks.

Sirajul Haq further said that the US defeat in Afghanistan after Soviet Union made it clear that Afghanistan’s future was with Islam and this auspicious development would be greatly helpful in the enforcement of the Islamic system in this country.

The JI chief said that arms and armament had been defeated in Afghanistan while faith had been victorious. Therefore, he said, that the Pakistan rulers should also get out of the world of dreams and move towards the Quran and the Sunnah and establish the Islamic system.

He said the present government comprised the failed people of the previous governments. He said these people had promised to overcome economic crisis, unemployment and the housing problem but their performance so far was disappointing.

He said the rulers who had promised austerity and self reliance had been begging for help from abroad and the loan on the country had increased manifold. The economic advisors of the government were not admitting their follies but were making fresh promises to the people.

The JI chief said the PTI leadership was working on the westerns agenda for population control although a higher population was a source of political and economic strength.

He said the west was afraid that if the Muslims population continued to increase at its preset rate, the Muslims would be the dominating power in the near future. He said the medicines meant for population control were cheaper as compared to the medicines of serious diseases like cancer.

He urged the rulers to stop moving against nature and adopt the path of obedience to Allah so that the country could receive divine blessings.