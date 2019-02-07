Share:

BEIJING - A number of Volvo XC60 vehicles will be recalled in China as a defect in the power lift gates could lead to malfunctions and even cause injuries, according to the country’s market regulator.

Starting from April 11, the recall involves 23,595 XC60 cars produced between October 19, 2017 and October 26, 2018, according to the plan filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation by Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacture Co., a unit of Geely, owner of Volvo.

The company said the plastic part of the power lift gate support, due to insufficient strength, may create noise or trigger malfunctions when the lift gates are opened or closed.

Under extreme conditions, the springs of the lift gate support may pop out and cause injuries. The company has promised to replace the defective lift gate support free of charge.

Located in east China city Linhai, Zhejiang Haoqing is one of the major manufacturing bases of Geely, a leading Chinese car maker that acquired Volvo Cars from Ford Motor in 2010.