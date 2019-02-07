Share:

KARACHI - The World Bank assured the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to cooperate for cleanliness and betterment of infrastructure of the city.

This was stated by World Bank delegation during a meeting with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) AD Sanjrani at his office on Wednesday.

The Managing Director SSWMB briefed the delegation about survey and present issues of the city while the delegation assured the Managing Director to cooperate in development of weak department of the city. The delegation also assured that cleanliness work will maintain in city as per international standard. “World Bank will also cooperate for betterment of infrastructure of the city and assist in technical facilitation”, the delegation stated. On the occasion, the managing director SSWMB said that if World Bank will cooperate then infrastructure of the city will be made exemplary, adding that measures are in progress to make scientific garbage landfill sites in city.

It is worth to mentioning here that Solid Waste Management Board witnessed inactive as heaps of garbage present at all six districts of the city, however, provincial government spending millions of rupees for cleanliness of the city.

Meanwhile, SSWMB has suspended its road swiping operation which has increased dust on roads of the city.