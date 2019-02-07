Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Meteorological Office (Met) of Pakistan here Wednesday said that the winter season will prolong this year due to maximum rains and snowfall in the northern areas of the country.

However, Met office has predicted that more rain and snowfall would be occurred for which the temperature would drop to 5°C or 6°C in different cities of the country during spring season. “This winter would witness coldest weather patterns as there were heavy rain spells and snow in the country,” it added.

The spokesperson of Met office said that country would experience more spells of rain in the month of February and March resulting in continuous decline in mercury. He said different cities would also witness more fog especially in Hazara division, Upper Punjab and Upper Sindh areas.

He said that northern areas of the country including Gigit Baltistan, Murree and Azad Kashmir would see heavy snowfall. He said that different spells of rain would continue till May, which would continue the weather to prevail cold and pleasant.

The dry spell that persisted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for over a couple of weeks ended in the wee hours of Wednesday when it received the much-awaited rains and snow.

The persistent dry weather for over past two weeks caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flu and fever in various parts of AJK besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams because of the lack of rains in the region.

Various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot besides some adjoining areas of the state were lashed with heavy thunderstorm turning the weather more chilly and forcing people to stay indoors.

Kahuta, Haveili, Neelam and Leepa valleys received snowfall Wednesday midnight and the people in the snow-clad areas confined themselves to their houses. Various roads of Haveili district including Mahmood Gali, Lass Dana and Haji Peer were closed for all kind of traffic.

In Mirpur, the rains, with windstorm of mild intensity started on Wednesday.

Meteorological department has predicted continuation of rain in plains and snowfall in the hilly areas of AJK during next 24 hours.