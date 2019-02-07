Share:

Rawalpindi - The seven day training workshop on Hydroponics Agriculture (soil-less farming) concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

The training was organised by Institute of Hydroponic Agriculture (IHA) in collaboration with Pak-Korea Capacity Building Centre of PMAS-AAUR with an aim to train the farmers on Hydroponic agriculture for the development of agriculture sector on modern lines. Prof Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony. More than 40 farmers including students from all wide Pakistan got training on greenhouse establishment, crop sowing, crop management and harvesting of fruit special emphasis on tomatoes and capsicum production technology.

While addressing, Dr Abbasi said for the achievement of economic goals through foreign earnings “Hydroponic Technology would increase the production as well as income of farmers”. He was of the view that progressive farmers should adopt this technology in their native areas to ensure food security and come up with suggestions for the further improvements in the technology.

He stressed on the needs of training and hoped that this training session would be beneficial for the farmers to improve their life standards.

He congratulated the organizers of the institute and trainers for the successful training and assured every support from University’s administration.