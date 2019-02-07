Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid warned all hospitals to maintain proper sanitation in hospitals besides provision of upto the mark treatment facility to the citizens. She said this while presiding over a video-link conference with EDOs health on Wednesday. She said that Insaaf Sehat Cards would soon be issued to the people. She directed to improve healthcare facilities in all hospitals across the province. Dr Yasmin informed that recruitment process of Anaesthesia doctors was going on and soon the shortage of Anaesthesia specialists would be overcome. She said the government was struggling for the provision of best health facilities to the citizens.