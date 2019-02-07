Share:

Rawalpindi - Young Doctors Association (YDA) staged a protest demonstration on Murree Road to press the Punjab government to restrain Medical Superintendent (MS) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) here on Wednesday.

The protestors were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans against Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and in favour of MS Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi.

The protestors also have blocked the main artery of the city, posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians.

Inside the hospital, the patients also suffered a lot as the doctors stopped examining them.

Adddressing the protestors, YDA leadership said the Punjab government sacked MS BBH on nod of Law Minister Raja Basharat. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ensuring merit in country before coming into power and the step against Dr Niazi is opposing his claims.

They said Dr Tariq Niazi is a committed and honest officer, who never indulged in any misconduct rather the government shown him the door to please law minister. Scores of nurses also joined the protestors.

Later on, the YDA leaders and protestors dispersed when they were assured that suspended MS would be restored by Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 12th convocation of the Rawalpindi Medical University will be held on 9th February, 2019 at campus on Tipu Road, informed a spokesman.

He said the convocation is being held on the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar.

The event is being organised to confer the degrees of MBBS to the students who graduated in 2014 and 2015, in affiliation with the University of Health Sciences Lahore, he said.

He said the venue decided for the occasion is the Latif Auditorium, situated in the Tipu Road Campus of the RMU.

A large number of students as well as their parents and families will be attending the occasion.

The Federal Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiyani, the provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Lahore, Prof Dr Javed Akram, are also expected to attend the convocation to encourage the young physicians.

Apart from the degrees, the position holders and the students who exhibited exceptional performance in the fields of Medicine, Surgery and Gynaecology will also be given good medals in recognition of their achievements.

The preparations for the occasion are in full swing and as per the information, full dress rehearsal will be held on Friday, he said.