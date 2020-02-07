Share:

SARGODHA-Two young men were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Fahad Anjum (32) resident of village Jhammra along with his friend Iqbal Tahir (25) of Chak 59/NB moving on a motorcycle when a speeding driven loaded truck (LRX-3654) hit the motorbike at Sillanwali- Shahnikdar road as a result both died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered case against the accused driver.

DRUG SEIZED, 10 ARRESTED

Range police here arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Thursday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested ten accused and recovered 8 kilograms Hashish, 140 bottles of liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore and a gun from them.

The accused included Usman, Rehman, Usman Mavia, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Khalid, Qaiser Iqbal, Muhammad Iqbal and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

264 POS ARRESTED

On the direction of DPO Ammara Ather, Sargodha police have arrested 718 accused including 264 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 271 kilograms narcotics and 285 weapons from them during the month of January 2020.

Police spokesman said police squads during operation against drug pushers had registered total 194 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 263 kilograms Hashish, 8 Kilograms Heroin and 2018 bottles of liquors among with 6 distilleries from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) police had arrested 264 proclaimed offenders including court absconders; they were involved in murder, robbery, theft and others heinous crimes.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons police teams recovered 29 Kalashnikovs, 41 Rifles (444, 223, and 222) bore, 37 Guns 12 bore, 170 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Carbines, 2 Hand Grenades and hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.