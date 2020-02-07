Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - At least 26 people sustained injuries when a bus taking students and teachers from Sukkur to Lahore went out of control due to over speeding on M-5 Motorway near Tarinda Muhammad Panah Interchange, some 30 km from Rahim Yar Khan, on Thursday. As per details, 51 students and three teachers from Hira Public School Sukkar, were travelling on a private travel company’s bus for school trip to Lahore. Bus went out of control and turned turtle due to over speeding between Zahirpir and Tranda Mohammad Panah Interchange, on the Motorway M-5 at 11 pm. Rescue 1122 were called in.