LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani and DG Muzaffar Khan on Thursday planted a sapling at Muslim Town Mor and launched a campaign of planting 50,000 rose plants on the canal. Talking to the media, Yasir Gillani said that 50,000 rose plants were being planted to enhance the beauty of the canal. He said, “sincere efforts are being put in place to make the city a role model.” On this occasion, PHA DG Muzaffar Khan said that 50,000 rose plants would be planted from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo Mor within two days.

He said, the PHA was taking all possible measures for the promotion of plantation and creating awareness among people.