ISLAMABAD - Students and employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) participated in a walk held here on Thursday at the University’s main campus to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people, in their heroic struggle against the Indian’s brutalities in the occupied territory.

The walk was led by AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, who said on the occasion that the AIOU being the Mega University will stand by the nation for projecting the just cause of Kashmir.

The walk, he said, is a symbolic of the fact that all segments of society, including the academicians and the students have the same voice, and they stand together with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle.

The walk’s participants, holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans in favour of Kashmiris, marched from the VC’s office to the varsity’s main gate, raising slogans in favour of the Kashmir people.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, Dr. Hasan Raza and Syed Zia-Ul-Husnain Naqvi, besides President Academic Staff Association, Dr. Fazal-ur-Rehman and President Employees Welfare Association Sher Asif Satti and large number of schools and colleges’ students from the Rawalpindi region also took part in the solidarity walk.

The vice chancellor in his message broadcast from AIOU FM radio further said the teaching community and the students all over the country would leave no stone unturned in backing the Kashmiri people in their just struggle, achieving the right of self-determination.