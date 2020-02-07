Share:

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the soft copy of its textbooks on its official website as part of a major step forward facilitating its around 1.4 million students across the country.

The digital books stored online range from Matric to PhD programmes which have been provided in a PDF format that could be downloaded by visiting the website, the varsity announced on Friday.

This is an unprecedented practice as for first time in the university’s history, the students have been provided access through the soft copies for purpose of preparation of their assignments and exams.

The expediting of its current practice of sending the books to the students by mail in original form, the AIOU took an extra measure supporting the students in their academic pursuits.

This is part of the major digital transformation work initiated on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ziaul Qayyum.

“We are engaged in upgrading the university’s overall working through the use of new technology in order to ensure quality education and to provide best educational services to its students,” he added.