KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Thursday arrested 5 drug peddlers including two women from Hyderabad and Sukkur and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

An official told that ANF Police Station (PS) Hyder­abad arrested three accused from near Guddu Chowk and recovered 30 kgs opium. The accused were identified as Badaruddin s/o Hazar Khan Lashari, Mashuq Ali s/o Chaakar and Allah Wa­rayo s/o Dur Muhammad.

The ANF Sukkur PS ar­rested Noor Jahan w/o Jalal and Shahida w/o Soba

Khan from near Al-Dubai Restaurant Indus Highway Shikarpur and recovered 9 kgs opium and 1kg heroin from their possession. Cases against the arrested have been registered and further probe was underway.