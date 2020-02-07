KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Thursday arrested 5 drug peddlers including two women from Hyderabad and Sukkur and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.
An official told that ANF Police Station (PS) Hyderabad arrested three accused from near Guddu Chowk and recovered 30 kgs opium. The accused were identified as Badaruddin s/o Hazar Khan Lashari, Mashuq Ali s/o Chaakar and Allah Warayo s/o Dur Muhammad.
The ANF Sukkur PS arrested Noor Jahan w/o Jalal and Shahida w/o Soba
Khan from near Al-Dubai Restaurant Indus Highway Shikarpur and recovered 9 kgs opium and 1kg heroin from their possession. Cases against the arrested have been registered and further probe was underway.