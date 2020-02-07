Share:

RAWALPINDI - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of drugs by arresting 21 people during a total of 18 raids carried out in various areas of the country. Six vehicles were also impounded. The seized drugs comprised 5.5 kg heroin, 6 kg opium, 82.44 kg hashish, 1.152 kg amphetamine (ICE), 13,500 Xanax Tabs and 6,500 Valium Tabs.

At Islamabad International Airport, the ANF arrested Inayat ur Rehman and Iftikhar. As many as 13,500 Xanax Tabs (weighing 1.425 kg) and 6,500 Valium Tabs (weighing 780 gram) were found in their bags. Both had come from KP’s city Mardan and were bound to travel to Saudi Arabia through flight: SV-899.

In another operation at the airport, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Jawad Ali belonging to another KP’s city Swabi and recovered over one kg of amphetamine (ICE) which was concealed in a trolley-bag. This man was also bound to fly for KSA. But, this time the flight was WY-348.

In a third operation at the same airport, the ANF personnel nabbed Muhammad Nouman and recovered 890 gram hashish from his trolley-bag. He was boarding for Doha (Qatar) through flight: QR-633.

ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcycle near Bhatti Colony, Model Town, Lahore and recovered 400 grams Hashish from the rider Muhammad Naseer. One Sadar Din resident of Muzaffagarh was caught at Multan International Airport and 1.250 gram hashish was found in his trolley-bag. He was boarding for Doha (Qatar) through flight: QR-617. In its third operation, ANF Lahore arrested Muhammad Asghar resident of Gujranwala at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 800 gram hashish the passenger had concealed in his shoes. He was boarding for Qatar through flight: QR-061 when he was caught.

In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted Toyota Corolla car near main Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 24 kg hashish from the said vehicle. Resultantly, two persons onboard namely Jahan Zaib Khan resident of Multan and Muhammad Jameel resident of Muzaffargarh were arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a WagonR car near Melino Mart, Samundri Road, Faislabad and recovered 6 kg opium from the said vehicle. A person namely Muhammad Arshad resident of Faisalabad was arrested on the spot.

ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Abdul Ghani resident of Khyber and recovered 150 grams amphetamine (ICE) from his possession. He was arrested from a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested one Hizb Ullah resident of Mohmand along with Honda motorcycle and recovered 5 kg heroin from him. He was arrested from Hamza Marbel Factory located at Warsak Road, Peshawar. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a unattended suspected bag, placed under wall near Jamia Masjid Abdul Wadood, Landi Arbab Road, Peshawar and recovered 6 kg hashish from the bag. In third operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 900 gram hashish from Bilal Ahmed resident of Rawalpindi. He was arrested from a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In its fourth operation, ANF Peshawar conducted an intelligence based raid near Ghazikot, Tehsil Oghi, District Mansehra andrecovered 4 kg hashish from Muhammad Zarshad and Adnan Ahmed, both residents of Mansehra. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Imran resident of Khyber and recovered 7.2 kg hashish from his possession. He was arrested from a Mehran taxi car near Bigyari Check Post. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 1.8 kg hashish from Hazrat Shah resident of Khyber. He was arrested from a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Gul Ghafoor resident of Khyber and recovered 1.2 Kg hashish from him. This arrest was also made at Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Khan Zeb resident of Peshawar and recovered 500 gram heroin from him.