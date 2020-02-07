Share:

LAHORE - Aqeel Ahmed Billa panel has won the Sports Journalist Association of Lahore (SJAL) elections held here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Aqeel Ahmed was elected president of the body unopposed while Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry was elected secretary and Ihtesham ul Haq treasurer.

The elections were conducted by Election Commissioner Farrukh Ata Butt, where 47 members of SJAL cast votes to elect the new body. For General Secretary seat’s slot, Ashraf Ch of Nawa-i-waqt won 31 votes out of 47 votes while his opponent Ejaz Wasim Bakhri could get 16 votes. For treasurer seat, Ehtesham-ul-Haq outclassed Aftab Tabi by winning 32 votes out of 47 while his opponent could get 15 votes.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected office-bearers were widely congratulated by various sports federations, officials, sportsmen and other associations. Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, and SBP officials also extended their heartfelt felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of SJAL and hoped that they will further contribute towards promotion of sports and play their active part in enhancing peaceful and sports-loving image of the country acorss the globe.