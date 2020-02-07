Share:

Rawalpindi-An officer of Crime Investigation Department (CID) Islamabad embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with dacoits in Pind Boti area of Wah Cannt, Taxila, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

The martyred police officer has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shakeel Butt, who hailed from Gujar Khan, he said.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene. A massive search operation was conducted in the area to arrest them, the spokesman said. He added SSP Operations Tariq Walayat and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police also visited crime scene and later on supervised search operation.

According to him, a team of CIA Islamabad comprising SI Mushtaq Ahmed, ASI Shakeel Butt, Head Constable Muhammad Nasim and Constable Abdul Rauf and Moshin carried a raid in Pind Boti to nab a dacoit, Zahid, for his involvement in motorcycle snatching. The case or bike theft was registered with PS Shehzad Town, he said.

On seeing the police party, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on cops to avoid arrest, he said adding that two bullets hit ASI Shakeel Butt injuring him critically. The cop was rushed to POF Hospital for medical treatment but he succumbed to injuries. The spokesman added a case has been registered against the dacoits while further investigation was on, he said.

SP Syed Ali, while talking to mediamen, said police have launched manhunt to trace the fleeing dacoits. He said police would arrest the accused soon.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred ASI Shakeel Butt was held at Police Line Headquarters.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and other officers of police attended the funeral prayers.

IGP on the occasion said that police force was always ready to render sacrifices to protect the life and property of the masses.

He said that the culprits involved in the killing of police officer will soon be arrested and presented before the court law.

Later on, the dead body of ASI was sent to his native town Jero Vatail in Gujar Khan where he was laid to rest.

On the other hand, a team of police, headed by SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, managed to arrest five dacoits involved in a series of street crimes in the city. The dacoits also opened firing on police party injuring an accomplice, said police spokesman. According to him, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis, while taking strict notice of surge in crime, tasked SP Rawal to arrest the dacoits. Following orders of CPO, SP along with SHOs Sadiqabad and New Town Tahir Rehan and Mirza Javed Iqbal carried raid at Farooq e Azam Road and held a five member dacoit gang besides seizing arms and ammunition from their possession. The dacoits were identified as Asif Khan (the injured one), Noor Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Salman and Kabir Gull, against whom cases were registered. CPO appreciated the efforts of SP and his team, he said.

He claimed PS Rawat held two dacoits involved in street crimes and seized weapons from them. A fake spiritual leader namely Raja Khalid was also rounded up by Sadiqabad police for his involvement in swindling money from women and seducing them in his house. Case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on. He informed Sadiqabad police also nabbed a man namely Inayat Ali involved in collecting extortion from traders while impersonating official of sensitive department and lodged a case against him. Two culprits namely Nauman Farooqi and Noor Uddin were also handcuffed by Taxila police on charges of looting citizens in disguise of policemen. Case was registered against them while further investigation was on, he said.