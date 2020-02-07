Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated soft loan scheme for skilled workers at Al-Hamra on Thursday.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation has launched the scheme for the revival of cottage industry. Initially, skilled workers will be given soft loans up to Rs3 lakh in 13 districts of the province. PSIC has allocated Rs300 million for disbursement as loan in the first phase. PSIC has introduced mobile application Dastkaar to enable the worker to track his/her application, get information about schedule of returning the amount.

Addressing the ceremony, Aslam Iqbal said that the scheme would prove a milestone for the promotion of handicraft and revival of cottage industry. He said that it would help creating employment, elimination of poverty, economic progress and prosperity of the country.

“We will provide all possible resources for the promotion of handicrafts and cottage industry. The government will itself do marketing through a website,” he said, adding, cottage industry policy would be formulated soon. A country could not advance without empowering women, he said, adding, 25 percent of the allocated amount would be disbursed to women workers.