LAHORE - BN Polo Team defeated ASC Polo Team by 15-12 to qualify for the main the final of the Chief Minister Polo Cup 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

While ASC Polo Team qualified for the subsidiary final. In the remaining four-chukker match, Juan Maria Ruiz thrashed double hat-trick from BN Polo Team while Saqib Khan Khakwani contributed with two goals. From ASC Polo Team, Sqd Ldr Hamza Iqbal thrashed three goals while Raja Samiullah banged in a brace.

When the match started after four chukkers, the score was equal at 7-7. The fifth chukker was fully dominated by BN Polo Team as they displayed superb polo and converted two back-to-back goals to gain 9-7 lead. ASC then bounced back in style in the sixth chukker as they cracked a quartet against two by BN Polo Team to draw the score at 11-all.

The seventh chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal each to make it 12-all. In the eighth and decisive chukker, it was BN Polo Team, which fully dominated the last chukker, and smashed in three back-to-back goals to win the match by 15-12 and also booked berth in the main final. Hamza Mawaz and Amirreza Behboudi officiated the match as field umpires while Shah Qublai Alam was match referee.

Barry’s/DP beat FG in Master Paints Polo

Barry’s/Diamond Paints edged out FG Polo Team by 7-6 in a thrilling match of the Master Paints Polo Cup 2020 here at LP&CC ground on Thursday.

From Barry’s/Diamond Paints, Saqib Khan Khakwani was in sublime form and showed classic polo skills and techniques to fire in fabulous five goals while Daniyal Shaikh and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed with one goal each. From FG Polo Team, Lt Col Omer Minhas also displayed high-quality polo skills and converted fantastic five goals and Farasat Ali Chatha struck one but their efforts were futile in the end as their team lost the match by a close margin of 6-7.

The thrilling match of Master Paints-sponsered four-goal torunament was witnessed by Master Paints Director Sufi Muhammad Amir, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sufi Muhammad Uzair, LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, polo players, families and game’s lovers.