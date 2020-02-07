Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) led by its President Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque worth one crore rupees for the LHCBA.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that lawyers have played a leading role for the supremacy of the constitution and the strengthening of the democracy. He opined that legal fraternity had to pro-actively perform for timely provision of justice to the citizens. The PTI government is creating an easy environment for the people and it has a full understanding of the problems being faced by the lawyers. “The civilized societies are based on the concept of supremacy of law while the law of the jungle prevails in societies lacking socio-economic justice,” he added.

The chief minister announced to convene a provincial level convention of bar associations. He added that provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level lawyers’ conventions would be held soon and a welfare package for the legal community would also be announced. He assured to solve problems being faced by the LHCBA and added that instructions had already been issued to solve the dispensary problem for the lawyers.

The LHCBA President also presented life-membership to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Raja Basharat and Secretary Law were also present.

PERMISSION GRANTED TO START BS PROGRAM

The Higher Education Department issued NOC, on an application of DC Chiniot, to start four years BS Program at Government Islamia Postgraduate College Chiniot. The BS program in Islamic Studies, English, Chemistry, Urdu and Maths would commence from September 2020. This permission has been granted on special instruction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who said that provision of best educational facilities in far-flung areas was the priority of the government and assured to continue taking steps for this purpose.

CM PUNJAB THANKS NATION FOR OBSERVING KASHMIR DAY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked the nation for celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner. In a statement, he said that people vigorously raised their voices against the Indian cruelties in Occupied Kashmir and gave a strong message to the world by showing complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

This Day has given a strong message to India that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable. “The nation has realized to the world that Pakistanis are firmly standing with the Kashmiris,” he added.

He said that Pakistanis had proved that they would not leave the Kashmiris alone. He also paid tributes to the religious minorities for their full support and strong participation in the Kashmir Day celebrations. Kashmir was a global issue and the international community should immediately pay attention to it, concluded the chief minister.