ISLAMABAD - The Corps Commanders’ Conference on Thursday termed what it viewed provocative statements of the Indian leadership as irresponsible rhetoric with implications for the region.

The 229th Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The meeting resolved that the Pakistan Armed Forces were the forces of order and peace, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, whatever the cost. The commanders reviewed the geo-strategic environment with special focus on internal security and situation on the borders.

“Provocative statements of Indian leadership are irresponsible rhetoric with implications for the region,” they viewed.

The forum paid glowing tributes to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) braving Indian atrocities and continued siege.

“Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by [the] UN resolutions. Regardless of the ordeal, their just struggle is destined to succeed,” Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate quoted the Army Chief as having reiterated during the meeting.

The forum was also apprised about the progress of “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” which has put security situation of the country on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability in the country, the ISPR statement said.

Over the past month, India’s political as well as military leadership had issued several controversial statements regarding Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a speech to military personnel, had claimed that Indian forces were capable of making Pakistan ‘bite the dust’ in less than 10 days. Before that, Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane was reported to have said that the Indian army would move to claim Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) if it was given orders in this regard by the parliament.

The corps commanders meeting took place a day after the Pakistani nation observed Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Pakistan is of the principled stand that Kashmiris be given their just right to self-determination under the United Nations Security Council resolutions.