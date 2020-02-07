Share:

Rawalpindi-Sessions Judge/Justice of Peace will take up a petition today (Friday) filed by a victim of street crime against bosses of Rawalpindi police accusing them of not handing him over a vehicle recovered by investigators from a dacoit who robbed him in August 2019.

The petitioner also mentioned in petition that a court of law in a Islamabad had ordered the police to give him the vehicle purchased by detained dacoit from his money. In the petition, filed by Musaddiq Kaleem through his lawyers Sardar Muhammad Ashfaq Abbasi and Muhammad Anas Mirza under sections 22-A and 22-B CrPC, made City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, SSP Investigation, SP Complaint Cell and SHO Police Station (PS) Cantt respondents.

The petitioner Musaddiq Kaleem, who is retired as controller news from state run TV and residing in Ghauri Town VIP near Khanna Bridge, told court he withdrew Rs2,900,000 from a bank and was heading towards home when two dacoits riding on motorcycle caught him and snatched the cash. He added the dacoits managed to flee from the scene after committing crime.

The petitioner added he got registered a case number 395/19 dated 28/8/2019 under sections 392 which was later converted to 395/412 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with PS Koral. However, the police failed in tracing out the dacoits, he said adding that he approached DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed seeking justice. The petitioner told court that DIG ordered CIA Islamabad for nabbing the dacoits and recovering booty. He mentioned CIA Islamabad Incharge DSP Hakim Khan and ASI Shakeel Butt busted the dacoit gang by arresting one active member Umair Khan alias Nauman. He told the dacoit confessed his crime during a judicial identification parade informing investigators he got Rs1,100,000 share from the looted amount and bought a car. The dacoit returned the investigators Rs50,000 cash and the registration book of that vehicle, he added. He said in the meanwhile, SHO Cantt along with his team raided the house of detained dacoit Umair in Kohat for his involvement in robbing 140,000 US dollars from a Peshawar-based businessman at Canning Road in Rawalpindi in November 2019.

The petioner apprised the court that SHO Cannt seized the vehicle from dacoit’s house, documents of which were given to him by the CIA Islamabad.

The petioner prayed to court that appropriate directions may be issued to the respondents while declaring their acts illegal, void ab initio, violation of their duties, against the rights of the petitioner and CPO may be directed to register a criminal case against the SHO PS Cantt, who was having illegal custody of the vehicle.

The court accepted the petition and issued notices to respondents seeking their reply by February 7, 2020.