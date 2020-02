Share:

Pakistan on Friday concluded the first Test by limiting Bangladesh to a paltry 233, as fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took three wickets in Rawalpindi.

Afridi closed account with figures of 4-53 in 21.5 overs and which was followed by Mohammad Abbas’ 2-19 and Haris Sohail’s 2-11.

The hosts were to bat for five overs but umpires called it a day following poor lighting conditions.