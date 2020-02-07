Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to immediately start construction work on Quaternary Mother and Child Hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Chairing the 16th meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Syndicate on Thursday, she said in the wake of completion of approval and planning phase, the work on infrastructure must immediately start without delays. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ehtasham and senior officers attended the meeting. The Minister approved a number of agenda items including the setting up of dedicated Research Unit in the University. She approved signing of an MoU with the M lecular Biology Department of University of the Punjab, singing of MoUs with the National Institute of Health Islamabad, USA Arthritis Care Foundation as well as partnerships with leading public and private institutions. She also directed to remove encroachments in the surroundings of the FJMU and told that the government had filled vacant posts and nearly 30,000 human resource had been brought into the system.