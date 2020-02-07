Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid praised the Chinese Government for exemplary measures to control the spread of Coronavirus. Speaking at a Seminar “Coronavirus and International Responsibility” organized by the Pakistan Medical Association at a local hotel on Thursday, she said that exemplary surveillance, quarantine and infection control measures had been put in place by the Chinese government. Chinese Consular in Lahore Long Dingbin was special guest and others included Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Farid Al Zafar, President PMA Dr Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary PMA Dr Shahid Malik, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan and Dr Somiya Iqtidar were also present “We have completed screening of Chinese workers and we have also intensified the screening process of all travelers coming from China. We have constituted special committees of experts to ensure continuous monitoring of cases and are meeting on daily basis to respond to all developments. We are also starting a special awareness campaign on Coronavirus,” she said. Yasmeen said that Punjab had notified five hospitals for treatment of Coronavirus near airports. “The Federal Government has developed SOPs. We are implementing them in complete coordination with the federal government,” she added.