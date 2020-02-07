Share:

JOHANNESBURG - England will join hosts South Africa in raising funds for breast cancer charities by wearing a limited edition pink kit when the two teams play each other in the third one-day international (ODI) in Johannesburg on Sunday. It will be the ninth time that South Africa have played in their traditional home ‘Pink Day’ match, but the first time their opponents have also pledged their support to the charitable initiative by sporting similar kits. Funds raised from the ODI will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Fans will be also able to purchase the limited edition England kits from the England and Wales Cricket Board store, where it will be available from today (Friday).