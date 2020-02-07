Share:

FAISALABAD-Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan issued orders to ensure uninterrupted power supply to centres in view of the 9th and 10th classes examination.

There will be no load management on feeders providing electricity to the examination centers.

In this connection, the CEO issued directives to superintending engineers of five circles and ordered the chief engineer operation to ensure smooth supply to centers so that students could take examination without any problem.

‘Collective efforts needed for welfare of special persons’

Commissioner Ishrat Ali urged the need for making struggle collectively for the welfare of special persons.

He expressed these views while distributing blankets among blind people which were provided by the Cricket Commentators Club here onThursday. Noted cricketer Muhammad Idrees, Raja Asad Ali and others were also present.

The commissioner said looking after persons with disabilities was a collective responsibility.

Later, he inspected facilities available at Al-Faisal Blind Center and appreciated efforts.

DC holds open court

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Chaudhry on Thursday held an open-court at the Municipal Committee Tandlianwala.

The officers listened to problems of people and issued orders.

Later, the officers planted a sapling at Municipal Committee under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.