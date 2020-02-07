Share:

KARACHI - The fire engines are fighting the blaze at the International Market at Karachi’s Saddar area on Thursday.

The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the market just opposite to the city’s shopping hub of Zainab Mar­ket, four fire tenders were engaged in fire fighting, officials said.

The blaze further intensified and the city’s fire brigade department had to call more fire engines to extin­guish the raging fire.

The fire said to be erupted at the fourth flour of the building, which houses garments shops and godowns, fire brigade officials said.

No report of losses of life was re­ported in the fire incident, police said.

Karachi traffic police has diverted the vehicular traffic from Fawara Chowk to Aiwan-e-Sadar road due to the fire at the International Market opposite to the Zainab Market, the traffic police said in a statement.