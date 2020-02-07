Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has promoted more than 60 officers of the statistics department from one grade to another. The decision in this regard was made in a special meeting chaired by Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Zafar Hasan. The meeting was also attended by Member Statistics Mohammad Sarwar Gondal and Joint Secretary Arshad Chaudhry. Department of Statistics decided on long-pending departmental promotion cases.

It was decided in the meeting to promote more than 60 officers of the statistics department from grade 16 to 17 and 17 to 18. While chairing the meeting Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan said that considering records of all officers and their performance, it has been decided to give promotions to these officers at the next scale. It is worth noting that for the past two years department development and selection scale cases were pending in different wings of the Department, but with the personal interest of Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, the progress of these officers was possible. Meanwhile Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting on Land Record Management Information System of ICT here in Islamabad on Thursday. Special Assistant to PM on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, and senior officials of ICT participated in the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory briefed the meeting on the progress of the projects, including its three components data entry, human resources and the component of software. The ICT informed the Minister that the project activities were progressing as per schedule. The process for procurement of software is at an advance stage and will be completed soon. They said that this system will provide Issuance of Copies of Record (Fard), Recording of Mutations (Intiqaal) and Correction of Record (Fard Badar).