She is a student from a famous school in Sweden. Really and literally, the buck stops here. Greta Thunberg, a committed climate activist from Sweden has almost become the face of the world through her ambitious and rigorous protests against climate change crisis and all the failed policymakers and responsible stakeholders. In fact, people in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Marthandam in Tamil Nadu have been switching crop varieties [like banana, paddy, betel plantations] on a par with climate conditions.

In fact, being a student, she might have bunked off school and maybe could have flunked school exams/subjects only to have been holding numerous climate strikes across the world to date for the sake of a much better world in future.

Given her speculative talks and informative discussions on climate crisis across so many platforms and on TV and now that she has been having a great understanding of climate change and its far-reaching consequences, Greta Thunberg has been overwhelmingly made the Time 2019 Person Of The Year. The fact is that Time has been vastly piling more accolades on Thunberg, featuring and writing articles about her almost on a daily basis.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai.