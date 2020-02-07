Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) decided to construct three more basic health units (BHU) and a hospital in the city to reduce the increasing burden of patients on tertiary hospitals, The Nation learnt on Thursday.

The city already has 16 BHUs and three rural health centres (RHC) for rural population and is being upgraded with more facilities to reduce the burden from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital.

Document available with The Nation said that Planning Commission has also convened a meeting to discuss the availability of land for construction of new BHUs within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah confirmed the development and said that three BHUs and a 200-bed hospital will be constructed in the rural territory of the city to reduce the burden on two major hospitals of the city.

He said that BHUs will be constructed in the areas of Golra, Tarnol and Mehrawal while the 200-bed hospital will be built in the area of Sara-i-Kharbuza.

He said that last BHU in Tarnol was built in 2003 and in 16 years population of the area has increased manifold. He said that majority of the population settled in these areas are having low socio-economic background and had to travel to PIMS for minor healthcare.

“Purpose to built BHUs and hospital in the proposed area is to reduce the patients’ burden from PIMS and Polyclinic hospital and provide healthcare to the rural population near to their residences,” he said. He also said that ministry is in search of land for the construction of community health centres and will approach the planning division for it as well.

The spokesperson though did not give the timeframe for completion of the project, however, said that it will be started soon after the land allocation.

Spokesperson Sajid Shah said that ministry is strengthening the universal health coverage system and is following the Iranian health infrastructure system.

He stated that officials of health ministry of Pakistan also paid visit to Iran for this purpose and Iranian counterparts have also visited Pakistan for this purpose.