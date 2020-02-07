Share:

MULTAN-Police on Thursday arrested former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti in oil tanker crew kidnapping case.

According to sources, Jamshed Dasti was arrested by Muzaffargarh police when he reached High Court to file his bail plea.

Earlier, police registered a case against eight men including Jamshed Dasti and Elite Force personnel for kidnapping oil tanker crew in Muzaffargarh.

Police have arrested former chairman Union Council Malik Ajmal and businessman Malik Abid in connection with the case.

It is pertinent to mention that a month ago, a police officer Farrukh Shahzad, who was gunman and active members of the political party of Jamshed Dasti, with his associates snatched two oil tankers from the drivers.

His arrest comes after a second case was registered against him on Feb 4 in looting oil trucks. The local police had caught two colluders and two police officers in relation to the looting oil trucks on Tuesday.

It has been revealed that the police officers helped the leader of the Awami Raj Party in carrying out the robberies. Police officer Farrukh Shehzad along with others helped in looting the oil truck, police officials claimed.

Farrukh Shehzad has served as a personal gunman of the politician before joining the law enforcement.

In April 2013, Dasti was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5,000 rupees fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

On 10 April 2013, the Multan bench of Lahore High Court heard Dasti’s appeal and overturned his conviction.

Cold, dry weather

forecast for Multan city

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 19.5 degree centigrade and 6.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:04 am and set at 17:55 pm tomorrow.

Women University

syndicate meeting on Feb 7

Syndicate, the top governing body, of Women University (WU) will meet on Friday (today) to discuss important matters of the varsity, besides approval of certain issues.

Chaired by WU Vice Chancellor, Dr Uzma Quraishi, the meeting will be attended by nominated MPA including Sabeen Gul Khan, Ms Shaheen and Ms Shahida besides LWC VC, Dr Bushra Mirza, a representative each of HEC, Finance Department , parliamentary Affairs and others, said an official source.

Acting Registrar, Khurram will act as secretary of the syndicate. Meanwhile, The third convocation of WU is likely to be held in next month for which preparations are underway by controller examination, Dr Hina, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that the convocation was to be held last year, but due to some reasons, it could not be organized in 2019.