Share:

Pakistan is one of the two countries in the world where poliovirus still exists. This year, so far 101 cases have been reported in the country, as compared to the last two years in which just 12 in 2018 and 8 in 2017 cases were reported. In these situations I really appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan who has announced the launch of the government’s polio eradication efforts. In this programme around 39.6 million children will be vaccinated by almost 260,000 vaccinators. I love to see every citizen of the country working with, even I myself should, because if this goal is achieved, then it can significantly improve Pakistan’s international standing.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.