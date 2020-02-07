Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday took notice of the creation of special secretary’s post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and summoned the provincial chief secretary, secretary law and advocate general on the next hearing.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood took the notice of the matter while hearing a bail petition wherein Khalid Zaman was accused of supplying weapons in a murder case.

Justice Qazi Faez inquired from the additional advocate general that in how many ministries the post of special secretary has been created while the court also ordered to present the notification of creating special secretary’s position in KP.

During the hearing, the court questioned that whether Rules of Business allow the post of special secretary.

The additional advocate general replied; “No”.

The court observed that in order to accommodate favourites the post of special secretary has been created. Whether the KP is being run of the whims instead of law, the judge asked.

Justice Qazi Faez said to “create golden, silver and platinum posts”, adding that the provincial government has no power to create the post of special secretary. He remarked that the “KP government is destroying its own rules and laws”.

The judge also raised objections over the huge provincial cabinet and asked from the AAG if he knows how many ministers were in the first cabinet of Pakistan. The AAG replied that the country’s first cabinet comprised only 4 to 5 ministers. Then, Justice Qazi asked, “How many ministers are in KP?”.

The judge also questioned why the PHC in every case summons the trial record from the subordinate courts. The AAG said that the record is summoned from the lower courts when something has to be verified.

The bench noted that the trial in the lower courts halts when the high court summons the record of a case. The bench said the chief justice PHC should take notice of it and expected that the chief justice of the Peshawar High court would issue proper guideline in this respective.

The court dismissed the bail petition as the counsel withdrew it.