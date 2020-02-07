Share:

LAHORE - Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has launched LUMS Learning Institute (LLI) to facilitate learning and growth for individuals without the barriers of geography or financial circumstances. Speaking at launching ceremony at LUMS Central Courtyard, Prof Denise Chalmers talked about the significance of such centres, and how this was a great step for LUMS. Dr Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor LUMS; Shahid Hussain, Rector LUMS; Dr Kamran Asdar Ali, Interim Provost LUMS; Dr Suleman Shahid, Faculty Director LLI; Dr Tahir Andrabi, Dean Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE); Dr Launa Gauthier, Visiting Faculty SOE and Dr TayyabaTamim, Associate Professor SOE were also present. Prof Chalmers, Senior National Teaching Fellow, University of Western Australia; said, “Last year, the LLI was an idea. This year, it is a reality. The centre brings together development for faculty, so they can adopt more effective teaching practices, with expertise. This, along with a sense of community – from within and across disciplines, faculty, professional staff and external individuals from outside of LUMS, brings about achievement.

It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be straightforward, but by consolidating these elements, you will have aced the intent and purposes of centres internationally.”

Dr Suleman Shahid explained the significance of this initiative for Pakistan, particularly given the country’s educational gap. He emphasised the role of quality teaching, and how it had a reverberating impact. The courses offered by LLI would be immensely helpful to faculty members, as they would be able to convey challenging material through active learning and promote deeper understanding. He further explained that students would be partners who would co-design courses and could benefit from experiential learning.

IQTIDAR GILANI