MIRPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane over non-stop anti-Pakistan war rhetoric stating that Pakistan is fully capable of winning tough wars.

PM Khan while referring to recent comments by Indian leadership suggested that that Modi should refresh his mind on history and described Modi as fake degree holder.

Narendra Modi, Imran Khan said, don’t make mistake of attacking Pakistan. “Already you made a mistake on August 5. Just remember, every citizen of this nation, will fight to their final breath.”

Khan also expressing Pakistan’s firm resolve to never leave Kashmiris alone and warned Modi that any further misadventure, would be the last one.

Addressing a large public rally held in solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who faced continuous detention for last 185 days, the prime minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his arrogance, made a blunder by taking illegal step on August 5 and unilaterally revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thousands of people including women and children attended the rally and raised slogans against India’s atrocities in IOJ&K. They also waved flags of Kashmir and Pakistan as a symbol of unity.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone, vowing that he, himself, would always fight the case as their ambassador.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country, but never feared of fighting oppression if enforced on it. He rebuffed the statement of Indian Prime Minister who claimed of having capability to conquer Pakistan in 11 days, saying he must read the history where tyrants met a disastrous fate.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was capable of winning tough wars including the fight against terrorism with its battle-hardened armed forces, which always fought with passion and faith in Allah Almighty. He said whenever people in Indian Occupied Kashmir needed help the entire Pakistan would be ready to support them.

The prime minister said his visit to Mirpur had great significance in expressing solidarity with eight million people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and giving them a message that not only the people of AJK, but entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in IOJ&K.

He mentioned that Almighty Allah in the Holy Quran says that with every difficulty comes ease and said he had high hopes that Kashmiris would soon see a dawn of peace.

Imran Khan regretted that previous government put the issue of Kashmir on backburner. However, his government in six months internationalized the dispute by drawing world’s attention on India’s persistent human right abuses.

He said Kashmir issue was discussed thrice in the United Nations during this time, which was unprecedented in the country’s history. The prime minister recalled that Modi ‘in fact martyred’ Pakistan’s trees in last February as contrary to his claim of targeting 300 people and downing two aircraft.

He said on the other hand, Pakistan as a goodwill gesture returned the captured Indian fighter pilot in an effort for peace in region, which Modi ungratefully dubbed as a step done out of fear. Imran Khan said he apprised several world leaders he met at World Economic Forum and other fora about the gravity of Kashmir issue, where the people suffered the racist ideology of Narendra Modi.

He said the world was demanding lifting of curfew and resumption of internet and communication blockade, adding the day it was done, a mass of Kashmiri people would voice out their concerns. The prime minister said the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was against the ethics and morality of human rights.