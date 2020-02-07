Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corrup­tion Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that the people should get the Housing Societies verified before buying plots in the So­cieties.

This he said while hearing the cases of Cooperative Societies here in his office on Thursday.

The Minister said that the time has come to upgrade the Cooperative department to work on modern lines and to facilitate the people on priority basis. On this occasion Registrar Cooperative Societies Sohail Baloch and other officers were also present.

He said that the number of complaints regarding coopera­tive societies were decreasing gradually due to efforts of the de­partment. The Minister said that all disputed cases of doubling of the plots in Housing Societies will be dealt on purely merit basis and no one will be deprived of his due right.

He assured them that they would be provided justice and no one snatch their rights.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo di­rected the officers to resolve all pertaining cases in given time.

CALL FOR REVISION OF UTILITY TARIFFS

Chairmen of all value-added textile associations, including All Pakistan Textile Mills Associa­tion, on Thursday called for revision of gas and power tariffs along with provision of more incentives to the in­dustry to make local exports competitive in the regional and international markets.

Led by Chairman of Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and Chief Coordinator of Value-added Textile Exporters Associations Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, they told a press conference at Kara­chi Press Club that the increase in utilities’ tariffs would bring nega­tive impact on the local industry and the exports.

They also urged the govern­ment to ensure un-interrupted supply of gas, electricity and wa­ter to the industries at commer­cially viable rates.

They reiterated their demand for early payment of refunds to the exporters.

The business leaders demand­ed restoration of zero-rated sta­tus of the five export-oriented sectors.

Zubair Motiwala also empha­sized on early execution of the combined effluent treatment plants in five industrial zones of the city to save the exports from decline.

The business leaders includ­ed Central Chairman APTMA, Amanullah Kassim,

Chairman APTMA (South Zone) Asif Inam, former chairman APTMA, Yasin Sadik, Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufactur­ers and Exporters Association, Aslam Karsaz, Central Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Shaikh Shafiq and Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Fash­ion Apparels Manufacturers and Exporters