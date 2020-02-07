Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the application of Minster for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal has decided to initiate an inquiry against officials of state-run rail allegedly involved in making million of rupees through their malpractices, The Nation has learnt it reliably. Chairman NAB has also directed the Director General NAB Rawalpindi Bureau to conduct inquiry in this case and submit a report to his office. According to documents available with The Nation, Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad had written a letter to Chairman NAB on November 27th, 2019 and provided the details of officials of Ministry of Railways, who were allegedly involved in malpractices in online tracking project for Pakistan Railways.