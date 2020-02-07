Share:

ISLAMABAD-A month-long campaign by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration against petrol pumps for tampering with nozzles and short-selling has left at least 30 filling stations of the city exposed and fined.

During the campaign that ended just days before, more than 30 petrol pumps in Islamabad were found involved either in short-selling or had tampered nozzles. To the surprise of many, measurement was found to the standard at hardly a few petrol pumps. The capital city administration imposed a fine of Rs1.91 million collectively on the petrol pumps violating the rules during the month-long campaign that ended on 29 January. The campaign was launched on the directives of Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

The petrol pumps which were fined include Shell fuel station at Taramri Chowk, which was fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. Shell I-8 Markaz was imposed a fine of Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. Attock fuel station in sector H-8 was fined Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. Total Parco fuel station in sector I-9 was fined Rs175,000 for out-of-calibration nozzles. PSO Kashmir Highway fuel station near NUST was imposed a fine of Rs10,000 for non-observance of minimum wages in the case of five employees. All the nozzles at the station were found in order. Shell Aabpara fuel station was imposed a fine of Rs300,000 for out-of-calibration nozzles. Hascol fuel station in Taramri was fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. Shell fuel station at Rawal Chowk was fined Rs100,000 for four out-of-calibration nozzles. Total Parco fuel station in F-10 Markaz was fined Rs75,000 for three out-of-calibration nozzles.

Attock fuel station in F-11 Markaz was fined Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. Shell fuel station at Dhokri Chowk was fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. PSO fuel station near Press Club in sector F-6 Islamabad was fined Rs50,000 for two out-of-calibration nozzles. PSO fuel station in Blue Area was fined Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. PSO fuel station in G-8 Markaz was fined Rs25,000 for one out-of-calibration nozzle. The authorities also sealed the petrol pumps violating the rules. Nozzles at Attock petrol pump Taramri were found in order, according to the officials.

The figures show that almost 90 per cent of city pumps are indulging in this malpractice.