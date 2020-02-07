Share:

KARACHI (PR): In an effort to provide equal learning and development opportunities for children with disabilities, Pakistan Cables, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme marked the inauguration of NOWPDP’s The Inclusion Academy in Karachi. The Inclusion Academy is a school-project that aims to target children with disabilities that hail from the under privileged segment of the society. During the inauguration ceremony, NOWPDP’s President Amin Hashwani acknowledged the commitment of all contributing stakeholders and expressed appreciation towards the growing support for creating opportunities for the persons with disabilities.