Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday has vowed to eradicate corruption completely from the Pakistan Railways and hoped that the Supreme Court’s decisions will be in the institution’s favor.

While talking to media the federal minister for Railways said that people are displeased with Prime Minster Imran Khan due to inflation.

He maintained that he has no demands from Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as both are cooperating with him.

Commenting on the ongoing tensions between the government and its allies, the minister remarked that trivial issues always remain present but the associates will hopefully provide every possible support to the government.