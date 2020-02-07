Share:

LAHORE - Additional IGP Punjab Highway Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan has said that the PHP is also going to adopt a Motorway police style challan system to ensure reduction of accidents, caused due to traffic violations. He said, it had also been decided to ensure effective use of modern technology for making the challan system more efficient. Speed guns and cameras would be purchased for fast checking of vehicles on roads.

Zafar Iqbal Awan said that a new system was being introduced for convenience of citizens as earlier it was difficult for people to submit fine at banks from remote areas, while in the modern system fine was being collected on the spot. This system would help reduce traffic accidents.

He said that a summary for approval of the new system had been prepared and sent to the IG Punjab, from where it would be sent to the Punjab government for final approval after which the process of procurement of goods would be started.