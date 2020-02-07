Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen national economy and overcome inflation in the country, a statement issued by PM Media Office said.

It said that the prime minister, while talking to MNAs belonging to Hazara Division, who called on him here on Thursday, highlighted the government strategy to promote tourism, job opportunities for the youth, and immediate relief to the downtrodden segment of society.

The premier directed the concerned quarters that price control committees should be constituted at union councils’ level to check prices of various commodities.