Share:

ISLAMABAD - PSX Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,724.40 points as compared to 40,884.24 points on the last working day, with negative change of 159.84 points. A total of 127,803,640 shares were traded compared to the trade 146,091,910 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.864 billion as compared to Rs6.123 billion during last trading day.