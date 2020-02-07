Share:

26 injured as bus carrying students turns turtle near RY Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN - At least 26 people sustained injuries when a bus taking students and teachers from Sukkur to Lahore went out of control due to over speeding on M-5 Motorway near Tarinda Muhammad Panah Interchange, some 30 km from Rahim Yar Khan, on Thursday.

As per details, 51 students and three teachers from Hira Public School Sukkar, were travelling on a private travel company’s bus for school trip to Lahore.

Bus went out of control and turned turtle due to over speeding between Zahirpir and Tranda Mohammad Panah Interchange, on the Motorway M-5 at 11 pm. Rescue 1122 were called in. Eleven ambulances were dispatched to the accident scene. On the occasion, 26 people were injured, of which 15 were in critical condition. Rescue 1122 provided first aid on the spot, while 11 injured were provided medical treatment.

Role of radio highlighted

MULTAN (APP): Underscoring the importance of radio in modern day communication tools, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi Thursday said that radio is a powerful tool and a person could not forget the role of radio in awareness and ameliorating life of the masses.

Addressing an event in connection with world Radio Day at Mass Communication department here, he stated that radio not only entertained listeners, but also created financial opportunities for people in forms of jobs.

Despite modern tools of communications, no one can deny radio’s role, he informed.

Dean faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif said that radio performed a key role for promotion of social subjects. Chairman Communication Deptt, Dr Shahzad Ali said that history of radio was much old adding that radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together.

He said this medium provides the diversity of views and voices needed to address the challenges faced by the humanity.

He suggested that FM radio should have been used for welfare of the society.

Polio drive to start from 17th

FAISALABAD (APP): A three-day anti polio drive will commence in the district from February 17.

The health department is finalizing arrangements to administer polio vaccine to 1,378,000 children. This was told during a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here on Thursday.

DC Muhammad Ali directed departments concerned to complete their tasks with responsibility.