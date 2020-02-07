Share:

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak clarified during a meeting on development projects that Rs420 million have been released for various uplift projects for the respective city. He stated that work on the Nishtar Hospital-II project is in initial stages and focus is being made on progress and the mobilisation of machinery at the site was in progress.

DC Khattak said that paperwork had started for various projects of the Water and Sanitation Agency, education and health departments.

MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar, MPAs Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai, Malik Saleem Labar, Sabeen Gul, Tariq Abdullah, CPO Zubair Dareshak and officials from various departments were also present during the meeting.

Khattak instructed the concerned officials to finish the projects within the given time period. He asked the officials to adhere to transparency in the utilisation of development funds and expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on projects.

He said that hurdles will not be tolerated from undue source of influence regarding Multan Electric Power Company in replacement of transformers and uplift projects would not be tolerated.