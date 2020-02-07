A Russian delegation will visit Ankara on Saturday to discuss the escalating tension in Syria's Idlib Province, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

READ MORE: China should participate in Arms Control With US, Russia: NATO

"Our goal is to stop the (Syrian) regime's aggression and move the political process forward," Cavusoglu told reporters during a joint press conference with his visiting Slovakian counterpart.

A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could follow if necessary, he added.

A recent attack by the Russia-backed Syrian government forces in Idlib killed seven Turkish troops and a serviceman and injured 13 others.