KARACHI - Four ships MOL Gateway, Ocean Venus, Ruyi Song and St. Jean carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile, five more ships Teno, Af­rican Kestrel, Maistros, Morgen Stond-1 and Maran­gas Asclepius scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, General Cargo, Project Cargo and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo and Palm oil respec­tively. Out of them, three Container vessels, MOL Gateway, Maersk Denver and APL New York sailed out to sea from QICT on Thursday morning and two more ships oil tanker Antarctica and Bulk cargo car­rier Yasa Aysen are expected to sail from FOTCO and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.