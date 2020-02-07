Share:

SIALKOT-The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six accused for kite-flying and recovered 290 kites.

According to the police, PS Sadr intercepted Qadeer near Bhaguwaal Road and recovered 290 kites while Fiazan, Shahbaz, Umiar, Mudassar and Asad were also arrested for kite-flying.

The police registered separate cases against them.

STUDENTS HOLD DRAMA ON KASHMIR ISSUE

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Thursday staged a drama over the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Dr Rukhsana Kusar said freedom was a right of every man and the international community should help Kashmiris in their freedom movement.

Later, students also held a walk to express solidarity with people of the occupied Kashmir.